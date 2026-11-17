[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Viktor Ahn (Korean name: Ahn Hyun-soo), the “Emperor of Short Track,” is bringing his distinctive charisma to a new role as a coach.

Viktor Ahn, a living legend who dominated the world of short track, is keeping the buzz going as he joins the coaching staff of TV Chosun’s new variety show Speed Queen, which premieres at 10 p.m. on Wednesday the 25th. “I’ve prepared scientific and systematic coaching based on the experience I’ve steadily built in the field,” he said, adding, “You’ll see a sincere side of me as a coach that’s different from who I was as an athlete.” He showed his confidence, and a recently released teaser offered proof: declaring, “I want to push them hard,” he overwhelmed the rink with a barrage of stern scoldings directed at the athletes. Viktor Ahn asked them menacingly, “Are you going or not?” and coolly judged, “If your feet aren’t moving on the ice, it’s over.” He also shouted at them in a low but firm voice, “You’ve only skated for an hour—what are you doing right now?” and “This isn’t the time to laugh,” leaving the athletes in tears. In a written interview, Viktor Ahn also emphasized the unforgiving nature of competition, saying, “Simply being given the chance to try again isn’t enough. What matters most is having the ability and the clear competitive edge to match that opportunity.” Viewers are eager to see how the athletes develop amid nail-biting tension under the unsparing coaching of Viktor Ahn, the coach they have never seen before. Here is a Q&A offering a glimpse of his firm coaching philosophy and warm inner thoughts beyond the grueling training.

Q. Please briefly introduce yourself and tell us about your role on Speed Queen.

- Hello. I’m Ahn Hyun-soo, a coach on Speed Queen. I help improve the athletes’ skating skills and competitive performance, drawing on my experience as an athlete and the know-how I’ve built as a coach. In particular, I focus on carefully identifying each athlete’s strengths and weaknesses and helping them improve in areas where they fall short, so they can demonstrate a clear competitive edge in actual competition.

Q. You’ve joined Speed Queen as a coach. Was there a particular reason you decided to appear on the show?

- When I first heard that retired athletes were going to try again for the national team trials, I felt a strong personal connection. I, too, suffered a major injury during my athletic career and spent a long time in rehabilitation. I also experienced losing a stable place to train when my team disbanded. At the time, I learned painfully that there are harsh realities an athlete cannot overcome through willpower alone, no matter how much they want to keep competing. Looking back, reaching the top of the world as an athlete was precious, but I believe the many failures and hardships I went through along the way have become my greatest asset in understanding and guiding athletes as a coach. That’s why I could empathize all the more deeply with athletes who had to leave their careers for various reasons and are now trying again. That said, I don’t think simply being given another chance is enough. If they are truly going to compete in the national team trials, what matters most is having the ability to match that opportunity and an unmistakable competitive edge, even when judged objectively. I joined because I want to share as much as possible of what I experienced as an athlete and the skills and know-how I’ve gained as a coach, helping the athletes rediscover their potential and push beyond their own limits.

Q. It’s been a while since you last greeted viewers on TV. Many people are curious about what you’ve been up to. How have you been, and could you give us a small hint about a surprising side of Viktor Ahn that viewers might see on Speed Queen?

- I’ve stayed involved in short track even after ending my athletic career. I worked as a coach for the Chinese national team, and later continued gaining experience in the field by coaching athletes at Korea National Sport University. I also studied sports biomechanics in graduate school and worked to analyze and coach athletes’ skills and performance in a more scientific and systematic way. As an athlete, I focused only on my own performance and personal goals. Now, I find much greater fulfillment in seeing athletes grow and achieve good results. I believe that achieving a goal requires thorough effort and a sense of responsibility to match it, so I tend to be strict with athletes during training. Outside of training, however, I try to communicate with them more casually. Each athlete has a different personality, situation, and set of concerns, so I try to understand things from their perspective and pay close attention to even small changes or difficulties. My experience of reaching the top of the world as an athlete helps me show them the way forward, while the failures and hardships I experienced along the way are a great asset in understanding and guiding them. I’m strict when we’re training on the ice, but the warm, relaxed way I communicate with the athletes at other times may feel a little unexpected to viewers. Through this show, I think I’ll be able to reveal a sincere side of myself as a coach that’s different from who I was as an athlete.

Q. Three legends of the ice who once dominated the world stage have come together as coaches. What did you think when you first met on Speed Queen, and how is the coaching staff working together?

- We competed in different eras, but we share the experience of competing at the top of the world, so it was very meaningful to coach the athletes together. Coach Jeon I-gyeong is a much more senior figure who represented Korean short track from the time I was coming up as an athlete. Coach Kim A-lang, meanwhile, competed actively until recently and gained a great deal of experience. I think we each bring different strengths. We may have somewhat different perspectives on the athletes and different coaching styles, but we have a clear shared goal: helping the athletes grow and take on the national team trials. That has allowed us to respect one another’s opinions and work well together. I also think it will greatly benefit the athletes that we can share a wide range of our technical experience, approaches to managing races, and training know-how.

Q. What went through your mind when you first met the athletes trying again for a spot on the national team? And could you give us a hint about any athlete who has made noticeable progress or shows promise?

- When I first met the athletes, I felt both anticipation and concern. I could clearly sense their determination to try again, but each had spent a different amount of time away from training and had a different level of fitness and technical ability, so I wondered how much we could improve their performance in a short time. As a coach, I have the highest hopes for athletes who honestly and accurately recognize what they lack at their current level and quietly work consistently to improve it. I hope you’ll watch the show and see for yourselves which of this season’s challengers grows, how much they grow, and how they do it.

Q. You’ve competed in many races on the ice. As you watched the challengers’ training and dedication up close, was there a moment that especially stayed with you or moved you?

- I’m most moved when I see the athletes refuse to give up on difficult training and fight to see it through to the end. For athletes who have taken a long break from training, getting through high-intensity workouts again is much harder and more painful than they might expect. There must be moments when they feel frustrated and discouraged because their bodies no longer respond as they used to or things aren’t going the way they want. I went through that same grueling period firsthand when I returned to my athletic career after a serious injury, so I understand better than anyone the uncertainty and difficulties the athletes are feeling now. I was especially moved and immensely proud when an athlete who initially lacked confidence made noticeable progress through repeated training and ultimately surpassed a limit they thought they couldn’t overcome. Those are precisely the moments when I feel the greatest fulfillment as a coach.

Q. What should viewers looking forward to Speed Queen be watching for most?

- I hope viewers will focus not only on the athletes getting back on skates, but also on their intense preparations for the actual national team trials. Each athlete has a different reason for leaving the sport, and each has a different reason for trying again. I think they’ll each face their own challenges in training and grow in their own way. One of the biggest things to watch will be how the athletes change as they finally complete high-intensity training they couldn’t handle at first and gradually improve their skills and times. The final outcome of national team selection is important, but I hope viewers will also cheer them on through the intense process: how hard they work and how they grow in pursuit of that result.

Speed Queen, TV Chosun’s sports reality show about short-track athletes still determined to prove themselves as they make one final bid for the national team—and bring enough heat to melt the ice—premieres at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.