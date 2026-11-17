[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Season 28's Hyun-sook made a bitter confession.

On the 16th, Hyun-sook posted a video along with a message that read, “I thought of us as a team, so I thought I could give more if I earned more. I cashed in my savings and paid off the loan because it made financial sense given the interest rate, so I gave a little at a time. But I think I was wrong. I don't want a man who depends on me too much anymore.”

As she repaired a curtain rod by herself, Hyun-sook confessed, “I split the bill when I go on dates. I wonder if that might be what led to my divorce.”

“They say it's a man's job to take responsibility for and protect a woman, but because I thought we were a team, the more I gave, the more it was taken for granted, and in the end I became the man,” Hyun-sook said, ruefully adding, “I shouldn't have split the bill.”

One internet user advised her, “Wait until your kids are grown to meet a man who can be a source of support for you. Better days will come.” Hyun-sook replied, “I'm coming to prefer being alone more and more. Someone who can break down my walls will come along, right?”

Meanwhile, Hyun-sook and Young-sik, who appeared on the Season 28 divorced-singles special of “I'm Solo,” announced belatedly that they were dating last March, after the show ended. The two maintained a long-distance relationship, traveling between Incheon and Gwangju, and grew so close that they even said they were considering remarriage. But they eventually chose to break up.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.