[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Top math instructor Woojin Hyun has called for postponing the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which is two days away, until measures to prevent cheating with artificial intelligence (AI) are in place. After admissions instructors including Cho Jung-sik, Chung Seung-Je and Yoo Dae-jong called for countermeasures, Woojin Hyun also raised the possibility of moving the entire academic calendar back by one semester in the long term.

On the 17th, Woojin Hyun said on social media that he had finished revising “Neuron,” the textbook for his 2028 academic year math lectures, and brought up the students who will take the CSAT on the upcoming 19th. He said he had recently received messages from students who felt that the effort they had put in all this time was being invalidated. He pointed out that if cheating goes undetected, students who take the exam honestly will be harmed, and that even if cheating is caught during the exam, it could disrupt the concentration of other test-takers in the same room.

Woojin Hyun said, “The right thing to do is postpone the exam,” until measures are in place to prevent cheating and respond to it on site. He added, “I wonder whether the time has come to discuss even moving the entire academic calendar back by one semester,” raising reform of the semester system as a long-term issue. He noted that postponing the exam would require test-takers to cope with a changed schedule and could also give people planning to cheat more time to prepare. He asked the government to set up an emergency response team and establish guidelines on the scope of invigilators’ intervention and their protection.

On the 16th, English instructor Cho Jung-sik questioned on social media whether the current proctoring system could guarantee the exam’s fairness, and proposed postponing the CSAT until preventive measures were in place. Math instructor Chung Seung-Je also said that day that postponement could cause confusion for test-takers, parents and universities, but that the first priority should be to resolve the situation in which examinees doubt the exam’s fairness ahead of a test where a single question can determine the outcome. He also raised the possibility of tightening entry checks to prevent electronic devices from being brought in.

Korean instructor Yoo Dae-jong argued that the CSAT should be postponed if there are no reliable measures to ensure a fair exam at every test site. He urged test-takers to maintain their usual routines in line with the scheduled date, the 19th. Admissions YouTuber Mimiminu became tearful during a live broadcast on the 15th while calling on education authorities to take concrete measures and consider postponing the exam.

Concern among test-takers grew after the top scorer on the 63rd Tax Accountant Examination admitted to cheating with a miniature camera and generative AI and turned themselves in to police on the 15th. The Blue House held an emergency response meeting the same day and decided to conduct a comprehensive investigation into suspected AI-cheating cases in national qualification exams.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said at a plenary meeting of the National Assembly’s Board of Education on the 16th that postponing the CSAT could cause even greater confusion, making it difficult to consider a delay. The Ministry of Education decided to deploy dedicated staff to identify smart glasses at 1,312 test sites nationwide.

The 2027 CSAT will be held on the upcoming 19th.

Reporter Cho Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.