Image source: SBS Plus and MBN, “The Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado”

[Sportschosun, Sohyoung Kim] Choo Sung-hoon’s retirement fight is set to take place on the 21st, and Kim Jong-kook, Zico and Ahn Jae-hyun will be there to support the eldest member in his final challenge. The cast of the SBS Plus and MBN variety show “The Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado” will serve as a cheering squad, and a surprise guest is also set to appear.

In the seventh episode of “The Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado,” airing on the 17th, Kim Jong-kook is shown predicting Choo Sung-hoon’s victory in his retirement fight. The three visit natural hot springs in Manado, Indonesia, where they hear a legend that Minahasa warriors washed the blood and traces of war from themselves in a lake after winning a territorial battle. When they are told that the lake’s name means “Lake Stained with Blood,” Kim Jong-kook looks at Choo and says, “You’ll definitely win this retirement fight.” He then adds, “Let’s draw some good energy from right here,” wishing him victory, while Ahn Jae-hyun joins in with applause.

The relationship between Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, who often bicker, also adds to the humor. In an earlier episode set in Taiwan, when the retirement fight came up, Choo joked to Kim, “I kind of wish you, in particular, wouldn’t come,” and Kim shot back, “If you get hit, hyung, I’ll have to laugh.”

The retirement-fight cheering scene featuring Kim Jong-kook, Zico and Ahn Jae-hyun will be shown on television for the first time after the final, eighth episode of “The Manly Man’s Travel Guide in Manado” airs on the 24th.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon will face American Chris Leben at the mixed martial arts event “Black Combat XVII,” taking place on the 21st at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Choo, who lost to Leben by submission at UFC 116 in 2010, is set to end his approximately 22-year career as a mixed martial arts fighter after their rematch, 16 years later.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.