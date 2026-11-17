[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Rapper Beenzino has drawn attention for liking the apology posted by actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a stir with a drunk-driving accident.

According to the entertainment industry on the 17th, Beenzino left a like on an apology Go posted to his own social media account on the 15th. As Go, who has been at the center of controversy over the drunk-driving accident, personally expressed his apology, attention has also turned to Beenzino's reaction, given that the two are known to be close friends.

The two are said to have bonded through their military service. They remained close after being discharged and have shown off their friendship—one of the entertainment industry's best-known—by spending time with BigBang's Taeyang and Daesung, actor Joo Won and others. Beenzino's reaction to Go's apology, after the two maintained such a special bond, has drawn considerable attention.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go was driving a passenger car after drinking in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck working on the road. His blood alcohol concentration was at a level that would warrant license revocation, and one employee of the cleaning company was reportedly slightly injured in the accident. Afterward, Go's agency, CLN Company, apologized, saying that he acknowledged his wrongdoing and deeply regretted it, and that he would fulfill his responsibilities, including helping the injured party recover from the harm caused.

Go also posted an apology on his social media account on the 15th regarding the drunk-driving accident. He bowed his head in remorse, saying, "It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking," and, "Someone could have been seriously hurt because of what I did. It was irresponsible." He added, "I will fully cooperate with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to address the harm caused by the accident and accept all responsibility in accordance with the disposition," making clear that he would not shirk responsibility for the accident.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.