[Sportschosun reporter Min-jeong Cho] Gukhwa (Jeong Min-hyeon), who appears on ‘Contract Marriage,’ explained what happened after footage of Gukhwa with tissue stuck to the back of the waist aired. Gukhwa expressed disappointment with the production team over the scene, which could be misunderstood, airing unchanged with a caption.

In episode 8 of the KBS Joy and MBC Every1 variety show ‘Contract Marriage,’ which aired on the 16th, tissue stuck to the back of Gukhwa’s waist was spotted. The broadcast showed the caption ‘Dangling,’ and Choi Jeong-hyeon, who noticed the tissue later, removed it for Gukhwa. Choi became known to viewers as Yeongsu from season 32 of ‘I’m Solo.’

After the broadcast, Gukhwa posted an explanation on social media alongside a photo in which Gukhwa wore round glasses and looked at the camera. Gukhwa wrote, “I’m explaining in case you might misunderstand after watching the broadcast,” and stated, “The tissue you can see behind me has absolutely nothing to do with the bathroom.”

According to Gukhwa, a thick abdominal binder was worn from the waist to the hips throughout filming to secure the wireless microphone equipment. Gukhwa explained that the tissue got stuck to the binder’s Velcro while changing from pajamas into clothes for going out that morning. Gukhwa added that the tissue may not have been noticed because it had stuck to the strongly adhesive Velcro.

Gukhwa also shared how the broadcast made Gukhwa feel. Gukhwa said, “I was also so taken aback and upset when I watched the broadcast, and it doesn’t feel great that a scene that could be misunderstood aired just as it was.” Gukhwa added, “Could you be a little more careful with scenes like this... You guys on the production team are too much.”

‘Contract Marriage’ is a variety show in which cast members sign a contract, live as a married couple, and get to know each other’s daily lives. Jeong Min-hyeon, who appeared as Gukhwa on ‘I’m Solo: Love Continues,’ is living in Paju with Choi Jeong-hyeon as a contract couple. Episode 7, which aired on the 9th, showed the two reconciling after a conflict over filming.

Episode 8 also showed the two talking about marriage and lifestyle habits after work. Choi Jeong-hyeon told Gukhwa that he wanted to get married and said he planned to smoke only e-cigarettes instead of conventional cigarettes as the first step toward quitting smoking.

Reporter Min-jeong Cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.