[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Divorcée Hwang Shin-hye sets out to find new love.

Hwang Shin-hye goes on a blind date on <Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together>, which airs on the 18th. <Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together> is an observational variety show in which single people who have led different lives live together and reflect on what it means to share a life after stepping out of their routines of living alone.

A romantic scheme for Shin-hye

Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jeong-a go all out to help Hwang Shin-hye start dating. They have watched her chat warmly with artificial intelligence and immerse herself in all kinds of dating shows, living vicariously through the excitement. The two suggest that she try dating in real life and set her up on a blind date. A few days later, Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jeong-a take Hwang Shin-hye out and reveal that they have arranged a surprise blind date. Startled by the unexpected news, Hwang soon shows that she is quietly looking forward to it.

Hwang Shin-hye’s candid, no-holds-barred talk about love

Everything from Hwang Shin-hye’s ideal type to her past relationships will be revealed. To help her find a new partner, Yang Jeong-a invites Hong Yu-jin, Korea’s first matchmaker, who has arranged more than 4,000 marriages. Hwang Shin-hye names a dependable, warm-hearted “bear type” as her ideal and shares what she is like in relationships. She also draws attention by revealing that, more than 30 years ago, she fell in love over international phone calls with a man living overseas, without even knowing what he looked like.

Hwang Shin-hye takes on a blind date

The man set up with Hwang Shin-hye is revealed. Before the date, she says, “Why am I getting nervous over this?” and can hardly hide her excitement. But once the date gets underway, she keeps bursting into laughter at every little thing he says, creating a romantic atmosphere. Watching the two from a distance, Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jeong-a are surprised to see Hwang Shin-hye so actively engaging in the date. The matchmaker also praises Hwang’s exceptional ability to empathize, leaving viewers curious about who the man was that brought such a smile to her face.

Hwang Shin-hye’s excitement-filled blind date airs Wednesday, November 18, at 7:40 p.m. on KBS1 TV’s <Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together>.

Meanwhile, Hwang Shin-hye married for the first time in 1987 but divorced about nine months later. In 1998, she remarried a businessman who was three years younger than her and had a daughter, Lee Jin-yi. But in 2005, she also brought her second marriage, which had lasted about seven years, to an end. Hwang Shin-hye had custody of her daughter at the time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.