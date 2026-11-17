[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kwak Beom expressed confidence in his investment skills.

On the 16th, a video titled “Kwak Beom, Who Dreams of Early Retirement—Just How Much Has He Earned?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Channel Keukeu.”

Speaking confidently about investing, Kwak described himself as “one of the few men in South Korea who have never lost even a single won in the stock market.”

Kwak said, “I didn’t make a lot of money from Samsung Electronics, but I invested 100 million won when it was at 60,000 won and, if I remember correctly, sold when it reached 63,000 won. What matters is that I didn’t lose money on stocks.” Park Young-jin asked, “Didn’t it sting when it went up to 200,000 won?” But Kwak replied, “Not at all. I think of it as not being my money. I look at the chart over three-month and one-year periods and set limits in my mind. If it looks like it’s falling, I think, ‘This is as far as it’ll go’; if it looks like it’s rising, I don’t look too far ahead and think, ‘This is as far as it’ll go.’”

Park Young-jin asked Kwak Beom, who has been busy, “Have you ever once thought you wanted to take a break?” Kwak replied, “Rather than taking a break, I think about boldly retiring. Not retiring when people stop calling on me, but just disappearing from the media overnight, coolly. I wonder what it would be like to set a date at some point, keep my final broadcast date a secret, and then disappear. It’s a dream I have, realistically speaking. It’s not easy. The kids are growing up, and even now, the three of them went to the mall to swipe their cards without me.” His remarks drew laughs.

Kwak also said, “The reason I work hard is to live well and eat well, so for me to skimp on this? That makes no sense. Even before I came, I told them to buy whatever the kids needed without holding back.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.