Photo: MBC every1's 'Dolsing N Mosol'

The men with no dating experience on 'Dolsing N Mosol' are set to charge ahead without hesitation from their very first dates.

The third episode of 'Love Boarding School Season 2: Dolsing N Mosol,' airing on the 17th on MBC every1 and E Channel, will show the men with no dating experience and the divorced women on their first dates. The men's bold moves, which go beyond expectations, are set to shake up the studio.

During his first date with a divorced woman, Ondal, a man with no dating experience, brings up an unexpected topic. Before they have even properly started talking about relationships, he asks where they would live after marriage and about plans for children. The MCs, too, cannot hide their dismay at the blunt, down-to-earth questions coming out of nowhere on a first meeting.

Another man with no dating experience, Lupin, born in 1991, drew attention as a confident type who works out by competing in marathons and works for a pharmaceutical company. He had said he remained inexperienced in dating because he complacently thought, 'I'll get around to it someday.' This time, he also revealed his ideal type: 'Someone who has a pretty smile and isn't too much of a social butterfly.'

Photo: MBC every1's 'Dolsing N Mosol'

Lupin made a bold move with unabashed physical affection. On his first date, he quickly moved in on the divorced woman he was with, abruptly saying, 'Let's walk holding hands.' The unexpected forward move left both her and the MCs watching unable to stop gaping throughout.

Unexpected moments continue inside the dorm, too. Tupeulleoseu, one of the men with no dating experience, suddenly sang Im Chang-jung's 'A Glass of Soju' at the lodging, turning the mood upside down. The cast members reportedly kept surprising the MCs, leaving the studio buzzing.

Dolsing N Mosol previously made headlines when a contestant called 'Lucky Hwangso' appeared, refusing to reveal their age during the initial introductions—a first for a dating show.

Amid the ordinary flow of daily life, misunderstandings and bold advances befitting men with no dating experience and divorced women unfold. The third episode of 'Love Boarding School Season 2: Dolsing N Mosol' airs at 10 p.m. on the 17th.

Photo: MBC every1's 'Dolsing N Mosol'

Kim Young-rok, reporter | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.