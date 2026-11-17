[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Kim Seung-woo, who is facing a complaint alleging theft, appeared on TV Chosun’s “Our Neighborhood Health King” without any special editing. While MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” and tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side” significantly cut the footage featuring actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a drunk-driving accident, the contrasting responses of the programs featuring the two actors drew attention.

Kim Seung-woo hosted as usual on “Our Neighborhood Health King,” which aired on the 16th. Earlier, on the 12th, the program’s production team said it was checking the facts after news broke that a complaint had been filed against Kim. Even after reports of the complaint, footage of Kim hosting aired unchanged.

Complainant A filed a complaint with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station in July, alleging that Kim Seung-woo took 22 million won in cash belonging to A at a bar in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in October 2021. Kim’s side said it was a prank during drinks with an acquaintance and that the money had been returned by bank transfer. The complainant’s side countered that the money received by transfer was separate investment proceeds. Police summoned Kim in September and questioned him about what happened at the time.

Go Kyung-pyo’s screen time was sharply reduced in the “‘95 Seoul Music Festival’” special of “Hangout with Yoo,” which aired on the 14th, the day news of his drunk-driving accident broke. The production team said it would edit down the already-filmed footage featuring him as much as possible, and in the actual broadcast, his individual comments and solo shots were cut. Go appeared only occasionally in shots that included the contestants together.

The editing was not limited to “Hangout with Yoo.” tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side,” in which Go Kyung-pyo is currently appearing, also significantly reduced his screen time in its broadcast on the 15th. The production teams for tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” which had finished filming with him as a guest, and TVING’s “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” which is set to be released, also said they planned to edit down his footage as much as possible.

Having aired its first episode since news broke that a complaint had been filed against Kim, “Our Neighborhood Health King” has drawn attention over whether it will continue with its existing hosting lineup in the next episode.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.