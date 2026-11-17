[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] CL of the group 2NE1 is making a comeback.

The Black Label, CL’s agency, released concept photos for her new digital single 'ICONIK' on its official account on the 17th.

In the photos, CL exuded an overwhelming aura with a voluminous garment printed with snakes and long white hair flowing all the way to the floor. Her styling, in white tones from head to toe, contrasted with the black background and made a striking impression. CL also showed her own iconic side with styling that featured a cherry-colored background, her signature color, and a black hoodie.

CL signed an exclusive contract with The Black Label on the 13th. The label drew considerable attention because it was created by Teddy Park, who helped usher in 2NE1’s heyday.

CL will release 'ICONIK' at 6 p.m. on the 20th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.