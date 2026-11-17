[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jeon So-min, an original cast member of Sixth Sense, is back. Her signature unfiltered wit and unpredictable variety-show instincts made even Yoo Jae-suk flustered, heralding a triumphant return.

On the 17th, the team behind tvN’s Sixth Sense: B-Side released a pre-release video on its official channel titled “Jeon So-min X U-KNOW in Jeju. The chemistry is back in business.” The video showed original Sixth Sense cast member Jeon So-min and guest U-KNOW enjoying a lively time in Jeju.

The most welcome face of all was undoubtedly Jeon So-min. Returning to Sixth Sense after a long time, she made a strong impression from the moment she appeared. “I’m the one who polished all of this up. It was really quiet. The whole vibe had changed a lot,” she said, showing the confidence of an original cast member.

Jeon So-min’s unreserved attack on Yoo Jae-suk in particular made everyone laugh. She suddenly asked him, “Oppa, don’t you kiss here? Can’t you manage kissing these days? Why do you keep talking about kissing?”

This seemed to be aimed at Yoo Jae-suk’s habitual choice of words. Previously, whenever he went to a place with a good atmosphere on a broadcast, he would joke, “This is a kissing spot,” suggesting it was a good place for a man and a woman to kiss. Jeon So-min had not missed this habit and turned it back on him, flustering Yoo Jae-suk with her unexpected question.

Jeon So-min’s wit did not stop there. This time, she brought up an anecdote about her father, heating things up even more. “My father also caught an octopus in the sea while peeing. It came out because it was hot,” she said, launching into a rather bizarre but unfiltered story.

When Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing and asked, “Was he that hot?”, Jeon So-min shot back as if she had been waiting for the chance: “Aren’t you hot, oppa?” Yoo Jae-suk’s flustered reaction to the unexpectedly risqué question continued, leaving the set in stitches. The moment showed that Jeon So-min’s characteristically frank and cheeky way of speaking remains as strong as ever, whoever she is talking to.

Above all, Jeon So-min’s return is welcome news for longtime Sixth Sense fans. Having made the show entertaining with her distinctive character and quirky charm as an original cast member, she is now rejoining as a guest, raising expectations for what new chemistry she will create with the existing members.

Sixth Sense: B-Side, featuring Jeon So-min and U-KNOW, will be released on Sunday the 22nd at 7:50 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.