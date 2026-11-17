Image source: YouTube channel 'Happy Dahong'

Image source: YouTube channel 'Happy Dahong'

Park Soo-hong shared a glimpse of himself making special autumn memories with his daughter, Jaei. As kimjang season arrived, he joined Jaei as she took on kimjang for the first time, then went on an outing to an old palace and enjoyed the autumn foliage.

On the 16th, a video titled 'How Did Jaei React to Trying Kimjang Kimchi for the First Time?' was released on Park Soo-hong's YouTube channel, 'Happy Dahong.' The video captured a day spent making kimjang kimchi and dongchimi with his daughter, Jaei, and then visiting Gyeongbokgung Palace and Changgyeonggung Palace to enjoy the autumn atmosphere.

Jaei washed her hands herself and pitched in with the kimjang, her skills still unsteady, taking on the task for the first time in her life. She also tasted the dongchimi broth she had made herself and showed off her adorable charm by striking poses with ease in front of the palace.

In July 2021, Park Soo-hong registered his marriage to Kim Daye, who is 23 years his junior, and held their wedding in December of the following year. He became a father later in life when he welcomed his daughter, Jaei, in October 2024. Since then, he has shared glimpses of his daily life as a parent through YouTube and television, showing his affection for his daughter.

Meanwhile, on the 13th, Park Soo-hong lost the first trial of a damages lawsuit worth approximately 9.8 billion won that he had filed against his older brother and sister-in-law. The Supreme Court had previously finalized a three-year-and-six-month prison sentence for his older brother on charges of embezzling company funds in February this year.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.