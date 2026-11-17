Actresses being mentioned as candidates for the next 'Bond girl' (from left): Margaret Qualley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sydney Sweeney and Florence Pugh. Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With actor Robert Pattinson, 40, confirmed as the new James Bond, attention has turned to the female lead who will appear alongside him. The U.S. entertainment outlet HollywoodLife examined analyses from betting firms and other sources to identify actresses who could take the female lead in the next James Bond film. The actress considered the strongest candidate is Margaret Qualley, 32.

Qualley, the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell, has established herself with standout performances in films such as The Substance, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Poor Things, as well as the Netflix series Maid. With her distinctive presence and broad acting range, she is drawing attention as a fitting choice to play a female character in the new Bond series.

The second actress being mentioned as a candidate is Anya Taylor-Joy, 30. After gaining worldwide recognition with the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, she appeared in a range of works, including the films The Menu, The Northman and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Taylor-Joy previously worked with director Denis Villeneuve, who is set to direct the next Bond film, on Dune: Part Two. Their past collaboration is seen as a factor fueling interest in the possibility of her being cast.

Sydney Sweeney, 29, has also been named as a candidate. She drew attention through the series Euphoria and The White Lotus, and has continued to make her mark in films such as The Housemaid, establishing herself as one of Hollywood's leading next-generation stars. Her popularity and body of work have kept her in discussion as a candidate for the female lead in the next Bond series.

Florence Pugh, 30, is also among the leading candidates. She has earned acclaim for her performances in films including Little Women, Midsommar and Oppenheimer, and gained experience in a major franchise by playing Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has also appeared in the Dune series, connecting her with Villeneuve's cinematic world.

The final actress mentioned is Daisy Edgar-Jones, 28. After drawing international attention for her on-screen chemistry with Paul Mescal in the series Normal People, she went on to appear in films including Where the Crawdads Sing and Twisters.

However, it has yet to be decided which, if any, of them will actually appear in the film. Betting odds reflect industry interest and market expectations; they do not indicate a casting decision by the production company or the existence of official negotiations.

Earlier, production company Amazon MGM Studios officially announced on the 16th (local time) that Robert Pattinson would play the next James Bond. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who left the role after No Time to Die, released in 2021.

The new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include Dune and Blade Runner 2049.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.