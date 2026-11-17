[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Karina, a member of the group aespa, showed off a different kind of charm with her natural eyes after removing her circle lenses.

Fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea released a video on the 16th through its official social media accounts, featuring Karina, the star of its December cover.

In the video, Karina had her hair neatly tied back and wore a black dress, creating a mood that was both sophisticated and alluring. Usually beloved for her glamorous yet pure visuals, she showed a different kind of charm in the video with a more restrained style.

What especially caught the eye was Karina’s gaze. With her glamorous makeup kept to a minimum and no circle lenses, her natural eyes heightened her signature enigmatic and mysterious aura. Her calm yet deep gaze captured attention, offering a different image from the intense, glamorous look she usually shows onstage.

Karina showed her unique presence even without excessive accessories or flashy styling. With only restrained makeup and a neat look, she created an atmosphere all her own and showed the qualities of a fashion magazine cover model.

Meanwhile, aespa, of which Karina is a member, will stay active for the holiday season, releasing on November 20 a remix by M-Flo’s ☆Taku Takahashi (Taku Takahashi) of “KISS N TELL,” the title track from its first Japanese mini-album.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.