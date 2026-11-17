[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Kang-woo is set to reveal the unexpected reason he and his wife, Han Moo-young, did not even have a wedding photo shoot.

In the 334th episode of KBS2 variety show “Problem Child in House,” airing today (the 17th), actor Kim Kang-woo will appear as a guest and show off his candid, entertaining storytelling. He is set to discuss a range of topics, from his work to family stories and his recently much-discussed YouTube activities, making for an enjoyable episode.

Kim Kang-woo drew interest by revealing the secret behind the popularity of his YouTube channel, which has 1.47 million subscribers. Crediting his wife, Han Moo-young, for much of the channel’s success, he said, “My wife has been a huge help.”

While explaining how he came to appear on YouTube with his wife, he shared an unexpected story. Kim Kang-woo surprised the cast when he admitted, “I thought about it a lot at the time, and my wife is also extremely shy around people. We couldn’t even have a wedding photo shoot.” Because his wife is so shy around people, they were unable to have wedding photos taken even when they got married.

Kim Sook expressed her surprise, saying, “You really had to work up the courage to do that.” Kim Kang-woo recalled, “She felt comfortable with me beside her, so she said, ‘Oh, whatever—just show my face too.’ We did that, and it caused a huge stir.” His wife opened up in the relaxed atmosphere, and they showed their faces together on YouTube, receiving a much warmer response than expected.

It also drew attention when he revealed that he and his wife strongly oppose showing their two sons’ faces.

Kim Kang-woo said, “When their friends started taking an interest, they said, like their mom, ‘Dad, I think it’d be okay if my face appeared too.’ We strongly discourage them.” He added that the younger brother teases his older brother, saying, “‘If your face shows up, we’ll lose 100,000, you know?’” which made everyone laugh.

Kim Kang-woo also revealed that his two sons subtly brag about their father’s fame. He amused everyone when he said, “They’re in their third and first years of middle school, and they don’t brag that their dad is an actor, but they do boast, ‘My dad’s a YouTuber with a million subscribers.’” It added to the humor that, to his sons, their dad as a YouTuber with more than a million subscribers seems to feel more special than their dad as an actor.

Kim Kang-woo, familiar to the public as an actor, shows another side of himself with his family. From appearing on YouTube with his wife to amusing stories about his two sons, his family life—something he has rarely talked about until now—is drawing interest.

KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” featuring Kim Kang-woo, airs today (the 17th).

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.