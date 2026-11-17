[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation shared behind-the-scenes photos from her first joint award presentation with her husband, Byun Yo-han. The two walked arm in arm down a corridor at the venue, smiling as they looked at each other. Their wedding rings, worn side by side, were also captured in the photos.

Tiffany Young posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the 2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA 2026) on her social media. Wearing a white dress, Tiffany Young rested both hands on the arm of Byun Yo-han, who was dressed in a black suit, and looked up at her husband. Byun Yo-han also turned toward Tiffany Young and met her gaze. In another photo, Tiffany Young made a V sign with one hand while walking arm in arm.

They also posed for a playful two-shot backstage. The two held cue cards bearing the MMA logo up to their mouths and looked at the camera. Wedding rings were visible on the hands each used to hold a cue card. A photo of them walking along the aisle beside the audience also showed Byun Yo-han walking ahead while holding Tiffany Young's hand.

The two appeared onstage together as presenters for the Artist of the Year category at the second day's event of MMA 2026, held on the 15th at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, Seoul. It was the first time the couple had appeared side by side at an official event since registering their marriage last February. Onstage, Byun Yo-han also expressed his affection, saying, in effect, that he couldn't react properly because Tiffany Young was so lovely.

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo-han first connected while working together on the Disney+ series Uncle Samsik, released in 2024. They announced last December that they were dating with marriage in mind, and became a married couple after registering their marriage last February.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.