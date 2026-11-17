[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Cho Hyun Young, a former member of the group Rainbow, shared photos of herself trying on several wedding dresses. After recently showing on YouTube how she visited a matchmaking agency for a consultation, she now asked fans to choose the dress that suited her best.

On the 16th, Cho Hyun Young posted several photos of herself in wedding dresses on social media, along with the caption, “Which one suits me best?” The photos showed a range of designs, from dresses densely embellished with beads to sleek silk gowns. She also shared a look with her hair neatly swept up and tied, wearing a veil with a large bow.

Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung said she had thought the photo was AI-generated and admired how Cho Hyun Young looked in the dresses. Some fans commented on which dress suited her best, while others said they were surprised, thinking it was news of her getting married.

Earlier, when a bridal company first shared photos of Cho Hyun Young trying on dresses early this month, attention also turned to whether she was getting married. At the time, Cho Hyun Young directly clarified in an SNS story, “I’m not getting married.”

She spoke in detail about her thoughts on marriage on the 4th on her YouTube channel, “Ajjilhan Geunyang Cho Hyun Young.” After visiting a matchmaking agency for a consultation, Cho Hyun Young said, “I need to make a decision by the end of this year,” adding that she did not intend to take a long time. She said she believed she could get married within six months to a year if she met someone compatible.

Cho Hyun Young has also talked about her views on marriage on television, mentioning news of Rainbow members getting married. In this post, she shared a series of photos of herself wearing different dresses and engaged with fans by asking which they preferred.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.