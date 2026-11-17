[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sohee, formerly of ALICE, said that those who spread malicious rumors about her had been sentenced to prison.

On the 17th, Sohee shared the written judgment handed down on the 13th, saying, “Spreading false information and maliciously damaging someone’s reputation are by no means trivial matters. The court has handed down an 18-month prison sentence. Those who hide behind anonymity and trample on other people’s lives must face legal consequences.”

According to the published judgment, those who spread false rumors about Sohee were sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, threats, insult, and violation of the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking. The court also ordered them to complete 40 hours of a stalking treatment program. Sohee said emphatically, “I hope this ruling will serve as a wake-up call about the reckless spread of false information.”

In July last year, Sohee announced that she would take legal action, saying, “I recently went through an unpleasant experience because of baseless false claims and decided to file a complaint.” Speaking out about the harm she had suffered, Sohee said, “They started with the absurd story that I met my husband while working at a bar, then even fabricated and circulated screenshots of conversations along the lines of ‘I saw Sohee’ and ‘where she worked,’ and threatened me by bringing up my family.” She vowed to respond firmly, without leniency.

In 2017, Sohee finished as runner-up on SBS’s K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance and debuted that same year as a member of the group ALICE. After marrying a non-celebrity 15 years her senior in 2024 and retiring from the entertainment industry, Sohee belatedly announced in March that she had given birth to a daughter, and recently announced her second pregnancy.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.