Photo: SBS Plus, ENA

Photo: SBS Plus, ENA

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Sy's 'flirtationship-ending' remark on 'I'm Solo' poured cold water on the romantic mood.

The episode of SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo' airing on the 18th will show 34th-season contestants Sy and Jeong-suk facing a sudden crisis. Their relationship, which had been marked by good back-and-forth banter, hit a strange patch after Sy made an out-of-the-blue remark.

That day, the two began an exciting 'night date.' But, imagining what would happen if they didn't become a couple, Sy said, "People from the same season show up on 'I Am Solo, Love Forever,' too. We could appear on it together. Since we're already on 'I'm Solo,' it's better to get as much screen time as possible, right?" He was clearly eager for more airtime.

Jeong-suk showed her displeasure, asking, "Did you come here to be on TV?" Even after the date ended, she went back to Sy and bluntly told him, "I've started to dislike you a bit because you seem like a TV personality."

Meanwhile, Young-sik and Young-sook belatedly confirmed their mutual interest. Young-sik confessed, "I was actually interested in you at first, Young-sook. You're funny and very honest." Young-sook responded by mentioning how she had looked after Young-sik from the first day, saying, "You were somehow on my mind."

Photo: SBS Plus, ENA

Photo: SBS Plus, ENA

The two chatted warmly and candidly about everything from family to their views on marriage. Young-sook launched into an impromptu role-play, saying, "I can be a daughter-in-law who's just like a real daughter," and Young-sik exclaimed, "You really seem just like a daughter!" Can their belated, straightforward romance take shape?

According to Nielsen Korea, 'I'm Solo,' which aired on the 11th, recorded an average rating of 4.1% (the combined figure for SBS Plus and ENA among paid-TV households in the Seoul metropolitan area). The per-minute peak rating was 4.7%. It also held on to first place overall with 2.4% among the target demographic measured by the 'Men and Women 20–49' rating indicator.

The night date on day three for the 34th season can be seen on 'I'm Solo,' airing on SBS Plus and ENA at 10:30 p.m. on the 18th.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.