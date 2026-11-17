[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Beenzino's loyalty has sparked an unexpected controversy.

Beenzino left a 'like' on the DUI apology Go Kyung-pyo posted on the 15th. The two became close while serving in the military together.

Of course, it is hard to say that Beenzino's 'like' was an act of support for drunk driving itself. It is more reasonable to see it as support for Go Kyung-pyo's courage in issuing an official apology despite having done wrong.

Even so, drunk driving is a crime that can endanger other people's lives. Criticism continues that, whatever his intention, publicly signaling support for the posting of an apology for such a crime was thoughtless.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car after drinking in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a sanitation truck that was at work. His blood alcohol concentration at the time was reportedly above the threshold for license revocation.

After the accident, Go Kyung-pyo suspended all activities and apologized, saying, "It is entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking. It was irresponsible behavior. I will cooperate fully with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to address the harm caused by the accident and accept full responsibility."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.