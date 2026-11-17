[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Lee Juck will announce on “Radio Star” that he is retiring from singing at weddings, in connection with “It’s a Relief,” a beloved wedding song. He will reveal the unexpected reason he suddenly decided to retire, after singing at acquaintances’ weddings for years. He will also share behind-the-scenes stories about the Panic concert that came together after 20 years, the song “If We Ever Meet Again,” which was inspired by his mother’s extraordinary love for Lim Young-woong, and his songwriting overtures to AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and DAY6’s Young K.

The MBC show “Radio Star,” airing Wednesday the 18th at 10:30 p.m. (planned by Choi Yoon-jung / directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Nam Yoo-jung, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye), will feature Jung Jae-hyung, Lee Juck, Young K and Kim Ganji in an “I’m ambidextrous~” special.

Lee Juck will surprise everyone by announcing that he is retiring from singing at weddings. The original singer of “It’s a Relief,” beloved as a national wedding song, says he had sung at weddings at the request of close acquaintances but began to have serious doubts at some point. He will discuss his final wedding performance, scheduled for late November, and reveal what led him to decide to retire, leaving viewers curious about the story behind it.

He will also share how, about 20 years ago, he personally distributed the official backing track for “It’s a Relief.” As more people wanted to sing his song at their weddings, he made a special decision. Lee Juck says he posted the official backing track on his website so people could use the proper accompaniment for their once-in-a-lifetime weddings.

Lee Juck will also reveal behind-the-scenes stories about the Panic concert that came together after 20 years. He will recount how he persuaded Kim Jin Pyo to take the stage with him again after a long time, as well as the enthusiastic response to the concert, which sold out within 10 minutes of tickets going on sale. He will particularly draw attention with the story of how Kim Jin Pyo, nervous at the first show, later wore knee braces and ran around the stage.

He will also tell the special story behind “If We Ever Meet Again,” a hit by Lim Young-woong that he wrote. Lee Juck recalls that his mother, known to be a devoted fan of Lim Young-woong, had a major influence on the song’s creation. He also says that when she met Lim in person, she wore a radiant smile unlike any he had ever seen. He will share how he eventually played the song for Lim and reveal the story behind its selection as the title track, describing the special connection through which his wish to be a good son to his mother also brought him a “royalty-generating hit.”

He will also reveal his special affection for younger musicians. Lee Juck, whose bold styling during his time with Panic has recently been revisited and earned him the label “the Lee Chan-hyuk of the ’90s,” praises AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk for his distinctive musical world and admits that he hopes to have a song written for him someday. He also recalls how moved he was when he first heard DAY6’s “Time of Our Life” and has high praise for Young K. As he and fellow guest Young K talk about songwriting on the spot, viewers will be curious to see whether the two musicians’ paths will cross.

Lee Juck’s story—from his retirement announcement, shared by the singer behind the beloved wedding song “It’s a Relief,” to the Panic concert and his special connection with Lim Young-woong—can be seen on “Radio Star,” airing on the 18th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.