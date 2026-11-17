◇ ATEEZ's San has unveiled his first campaign with KILIAN PARIS. Photo courtesy of KILIAN PARIS.

Dubbed the 'Grand Duke of the North,' ATEEZ's San revealed a warm and gentle charm that contrasts with the intense charisma he displays onstage.

While becoming the face of a luxury perfume brand's holiday campaign, he is showing a surprising side in relaxed scenes cuddling a dog at a country home and taking part in his first drama OST since debut, broadening his range of activities.

French luxury perfume house KILIAN PARIS unveiled a holiday campaign with San on the 16th. The campaign, San's first as the brand's 'Friend of the House,' brings together KILIAN PARIS's signature sensuality and San's refined aura. The holiday collection released alongside the campaign includes layering sets pairing signature fragrances with body products, travel sprays, and miniature sets.

◇ Additional unreleased behind-the-scenes photos from 'Welcome to Halmiwood' with ATEEZ's San have been released. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.

In an Airbnb campaign, he showed a different side through unguarded moments from everyday life. Airbnb released additional behind-the-scenes photos from its 'Welcome to Halmiwood' campaign with San on the 12th. In the photos, San creates a relaxed, approachable atmosphere as he cuddles a dog in comfortable knitwear or captures the scenery around the country home with a camcorder. 'Welcome to Halmiwood' is a campaign that finds country homes filled with memories and renovates them into Airbnb stays that highlight older adults' individuality and their families' stories. Since the campaign was unveiled on the 5th, fans have continued to respond enthusiastically to San's different side. Many especially related to seeing San, who is from Namhae County and has long shared a close bond with his grandparents, naturally fitting in at the country home.

He connects with the public through a different emotional sensibility in music. 'Not Like Lovin' Me,' Part 1 of the OST for SBS's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Nine to Six,' featuring San's vocals, is set for release at 6 p.m. on the 18th. The song expresses candid feelings for a loved one through witty lyrics and upbeat pop sounds, and marks San's first participation in a drama OST since his debut. He is set to showcase soft, emotive vocals distinct from his powerful performances.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ, of which San is a member, recently released its 15th mini-album, 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,' featuring five tracks, including the title song 'UP.' Music platform FLO prepared a fan-support playlist and 10,000 support tickets for the fandom ATINY to mark the comeback, while Shinsegae Department Store is operating an exclusive pop-up store at Pocket Garden on the first floor of Famille Station at its Gangnam branch through the 22nd.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.