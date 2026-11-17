According to Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo, broadcaster Choi Hee, a former announcer, applied to register as a prospective organ donor.

On the 17th, Choi Hee said, “I came to apply for registration as a posthumous organ donor,” adding, “Honestly, when I think about the day I disappear from this world, I’m already so sad and scared, wondering how I could leave these little fledglings behind... But thinking that I can leave something behind in the world, rather than disappearing like smoke, I also came to apply to donate my organs, following my application to donate my corneas 10 years ago.”

Choi Hee added, “I have a dream these days. If Seo-hu and Tae-ju have children of their own someday, my dream is to help raise them,” and said, “Since good health is most important for that, I’ll try to eat well, sleep well, and live happily today, too.”

Choi Hee’s decision to register as a prospective organ donor appears to reflect her wish to offer someone new hope even after she passes away. Following her application to donate her corneas 10 years ago, Choi Hee has now also applied to donate her organs, putting her commitment to sharing life into practice.

Choi Hee debuted as an announcer for KBS N Sports in 2010 and later expanded her career into broadcasting. She married a non-celebrity businessman in 2020 and has one son and one daughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.