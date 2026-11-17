[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Mimiminu, an admissions YouTuber who shed tears while calling for measures to prevent artificial intelligence (AI) cheating ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), will appear on SBS’s ‘News Hunters.’

SBS’s ‘News Hunters’ announced on its official social media account on the 17th that Mimiminu would appear on that day’s 7 p.m. broadcast. The production team previewed a wide-ranging discussion, from college admissions to current issues in education.

Earlier, during a YouTube livestream on the 15th, Mimiminu called on education authorities to come up with concrete measures to address exam cheating involving AI devices. He shed tears as he appealed for authorities to consider even postponing the CSAT so test takers could sit the exam with peace of mind. With the CSAT just two days away, attention is focused on whether he will share his views on concerns about AI cheating and measures at testing sites during that day’s broadcast.

Concerns in the exam-prep community grew after this year’s top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using generative AI. Math instructor Woojin Hyun also took to social media on the 17th to suggest postponing the CSAT until measures were in place to prevent cheating and respond to it at testing sites. Social studies instructor Lee Ji-young also called on education authorities, through her YouTube channel on the 16th, to clearly state which items are prohibited from being brought into CSAT testing sites and what procedures should be followed in suspected cheating cases.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin said at the National Assembly the previous day that it would be difficult to consider postponing the exam, as doing so could cause even greater confusion.

The 2027 CSAT is scheduled to take place on the 19th.

mj.cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.