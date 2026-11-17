[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group SECHSKIES, spoke out amid criticism directed at him.

On the 16th, a video titled “From Health Scare Rumors to SECHSKIES Reunion Rumors... A Flood of Fake News, Answered by the Person Involved | EP. 96: Ko Ji-yong” was posted on the YouTube channel Wonmic.

In the video, Ko Ji-yong explained why he did not take part in SECHSKIES’ reunion. Ko debuted with SECHSKIES in 1997, but after the group disbanded in 2000, he became a businessman. In 2013, he married Heo Yang-im, a specialist in family medicine. SECHSKIES reunited in 2016, 16 years later, through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge—Saturday, Saturday Is for Singers 2,” but Ko announced that he would not participate. However, he appeared on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” with his son, Ko Seungjae, drawing backlash from fans.

Ko said, “At the time, I was the only one with a family, and I was also partnering with acquaintances in an advertising-planning business. With the group, I couldn’t set the schedule the way I wanted; I had to work around it no matter what, and I thought I’d cause trouble for them, so I couldn’t do it. It makes no sense to say I didn’t do SECHSKIES because I didn’t want to.”

He also explained, “People asked why I appeared on ‘The Return of Superman,’ but they arranged everything around my schedule so it wouldn’t interfere with my work. That wouldn’t have been possible for my singing activities.”

Despite this, Ko recently stirred controversy when he announced that he would hold “The Tree in INSPIRE—SECHSKIES’ Untold Story” at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon with Lee Jai-jin and Jang Su-won. Fans said it was inappropriate for him to use the group’s name again after sitting out SECHSKIES activities, and issued a “Statement Opposing Ko Ji-yong’s Joining SECHSKIES.” The performances, which had been scheduled for December 15 and 16, were ultimately canceled. During this process, Lee Jai-jin revealed that he had said he would not participate because of problems including the concert organizer receiving ticket payments in its head’s personal account rather than an official account, and failing to provide proper refunds. The head of the organizer, who also heads Ko’s agency, sued Lee on charges including defamation, setting off a messy public feud.

Amid the controversy, Ko posted on his account a photo of a person holding an index finger to their lips in a “shh” gesture, with the caption “Please!” He used the Black Eyed Peas’ “Shut Up” as the background music, stirring controversy once again.

Ko explained, “I don’t usually search my name, but [the fake news] popped right up. Fans had told me about it, so I knew, but seeing it with my own eyes made me angry. So I didn’t write anything and just posted a photo. But the song was the problem. I wasn’t saying it to the fans. Even the president faces opposition from more than half the public, so there can be fans who are against me.”

He also made clear, “Next year is SECHSKIES’ 30th anniversary. I do want to hold a 30th-anniversary concert, but nothing has been worked out yet, and we haven’t even talked about it.”

Ko Ji-yong. Image source: YouTube channel Wonmic

He also spoke out about the legal dispute with Heo Yang-im, whom he divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024.

Ko stressed, “This isn’t a matter of unpaid child support; it’s a lawsuit over visitation rights. When we divorced, we agreed that I would see the child whenever I had time, but the terms were so vague that I ended up seeing the child even less. I asked the court for a ruling because I wanted us to set a clear schedule, such as how many times a month I could see the child.”

Last September, Ko filed for an injunction against Heo Yang-im to prevent interference with visitation and to prohibit the posting of photos and videos of their child, saying that he had seen his son only six times in the roughly two years since their divorce. Heo countered that she had never interfered with visitation and that she had been the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation. It also emerged that Ko had paid child support only twice over a period of more than two years and had been unable to see the child because of health problems.

Ko opened up, saying, “I was under severe stress at the time and relied on alcohol, so I didn’t take proper care of myself. My weight fell to 63 kg because of cirrhosis, but I’ve now gained about 10 kg and am also paying attention to managing my health.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.