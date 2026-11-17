[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Chang Han-na, president of the Seoul Arts Center and a world-renowned cellist and conductor, will appear on SBS's 'My Grumpy Secretary.'

Chang Han-na, president of the Seoul Arts Center, will appear as the new 'my star' on SBS's Friday variety show 'My Grumpy Secretary' (hereafter 'My Grumpy Secretary'). For the first time in the program, a figure from the cultural and arts world—not an entertainer—will appear as a 'my star,' promising a fresh kind of entertainment.

Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, who have taken on the roles of one-day secretaries to various stars and delivered unpredictable performances, will now take on special secretary duties at the Seoul Arts Center, Korea's leading multidisciplinary arts and culture venue. The prospect of the pair venturing beyond show business into the world of classical music raises curiosity about what they will do.

The new 'my star,' Chang Han-na, was hailed as a 'genius cellist' and drew worldwide attention after winning an international cello competition at the age of 11. She later expanded her career into conducting and took office as president of the Seoul Arts Center this year, continuing to take on new challenges. Interest is growing in what kind of story will unfold when Chang Han-na, who has gone from a charismatic musician onstage to the head of a cultural institution, meets 'My Grumpy Secretary.'

The episode will showcase Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu accompanying institution head Chang Han-na in her daily life and work, with the Seoul Arts Center's many spaces and cultural arts settings as the backdrop. As they tour parts of the center that are not usually easy to access, including performance halls and exhibition spaces, the pair's special secretary duties are set to offer fresh sights and laughs.

The Chang Han-na episode of SBS's Friday variety show 'My Grumpy Secretary,' featuring Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu in distinctive secretary roles at the Seoul Arts Center, is scheduled to air sometime this December.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.