[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Robert Pattinson has succeeded Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. Attention now turns to who will play opposite him. Fashion magazine Vogue has introduced 45 actresses to watch as potential next “Bond girls,” and Jung Ho-yeon of Netflix’s “Squid Game” is among them.

On the 15th (local time), American Vogue introduced actresses who might suit the role of the next Bond girl, placing Jung Ho-yeon fifth. Citing “Squid Game” and director Na Hong-jin’s film “Hope,” Vogue said Jung could be a good fit to star alongside Bond if the new “007” is set in Asia. The list is the magazine’s own selection; Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce casting for the role opposite Bond.

Jung Ho-yeon, a former model, gained recognition among viewers around the world for her role as Kang Sae-byeok in Season 1 of “Squid Game,” released in 2021. She later appeared in director Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ series “Disclaimer,” and this year made her big-screen debut in “Hope,” which was invited to compete at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The film depicts events that unfold after a report comes in that a tiger has appeared in a village near the Demilitarized Zone.

International media have also floated Margaret Qualley of “The Substance,” Zendaya and Florence Pugh as potential co-stars for Pattinson. In earlier films in the series, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh starred opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1997 film “Tomorrow Never Dies.” If Jung Ho-yeon is cast, she will be the first Korean actress to play a Bond girl.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced on the 16th (local time) that Pattinson would play James Bond in the 26th film in the series. The “Twilight Saga” and “The Batman” star will be the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official theatrical film series. Denis Villeneuve, of the “Dune” series, will direct, and Steven Knight, creator of “Peaky Blinders,” will write the screenplay.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.