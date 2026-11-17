[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The “strongest unit,” EXO’s KAI and Sehun, is set to launch.

EXO’s KAI and Sehun will release their first mini-album, “Waking Up the City,” on December 1. KAI and Sehun are key members of EXO, a leading third-generation boy group. The news that they have formed a unit has already sent ripples through the K-pop scene. Even so, the two have finalized a meticulous debut strategy that only SM Entertainment (hereafter, SM) could pull off, and are ready to take the K-pop scene by storm.

Their visual chemistry is a weapon in itself. KAI and Sehun are the same-age pair affectionately known among fans as the “94z,” and their chemistry has already been proven. Their contrasting charms and energies alone set them apart from other groups: KAI is a “hot guy” whose strength is his passionate expressiveness, while Sehun is a “cool guy” with a chic, aloof appeal.

Their performances are already generating anticipation. The title track, “Waking Up the City,” blends a distorted bass riff, explosive drums and hip-hop production. The members’ facial expressions and crisp choreography amid the raw hip-hop mood are expected to bring their charisma to its peak. When the two, among the tallest members of the group and with solid physiques, stand side by side, their commanding silhouettes and stage presence deliver a thrilling visual experience.

The timing could hardly be better. With Sehun’s completion of his military service marking the point at which all the members have finished theirs, the unit’s launch completes a strategic move: it meets fans’ expectations, bridges the gap until full-group activities resume and builds anticipation for EXO’s more evolved and cohesive music.

The promotion strategy is the most noteworthy part. EXO’s KAI and Sehun will release the music at 6 p.m. on December 1, then hold their debut showcase at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, from 7:30 p.m.—an hour and a half later. Holding their first performance at the showcase, without any other pre-release stage, reflects their strong confidence that the members’ visuals, music and choreography themselves are the album’s biggest draws.

In particular, if they unveil the live performance for the first time when the release has brought listeners’ curiosity about the music to a peak, directly connecting the music with the performance, they can aim to get ahead in generating early viral buzz.

EXO, a group big enough to tour major stadiums and arenas, has also chosen the roughly 2,000-seat YES24 Live Hall for its showcase, making it possible to share an intimate connection with core fans. It is truly a powerful gift for their loyal fandom.

They have also created opportunities to connect with their global fandom. EXO’s KAI and Sehun will hold the fan-con tour “Silent City” across eight locations in Asia, beginning with the Korea University Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seongbuk District, Seoul, on January 9–10, 2027, and continuing to Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei and Manila. With a series of explosive performances encompassing both core fans and the vast EXO-L (the official fan club), they are set to leave a lasting impression of EXO as a live-performance powerhouse.

The music industry is watching with keen interest and anticipation as this high-end visual performance unit prepares to launch.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.