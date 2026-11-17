[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Siyeon, the lead vocalist of the band QWER, will miss a scheduled event on the 18th following the death of Siyeon's maternal grandfather.

On the 17th, QWER's agency, 3Y Corporation, announced a change to the schedule, along with news of Siyeon's maternal grandfather's passing, through QWER's official social media channels. The agency said, “She will be unable to take part in the schedule planned for November 18,” adding, “We ask fans for their understanding in light of this sudden news.”

The agency also asked fans to offer their warm support as Siyeon shares her grief with her family and mourns the deceased.

Siyeon is active in the four-member band QWER alongside Chodan, Magenta and Hina. She is the group's lead vocalist. QWER released the special single “Shonen Manga & Picaresque” in September and is now meeting fans at home and abroad on its second tour, “ROCKATION : ROCKET LAUNCH!!”

The tour began in Seoul and continued to Taipei, Taiwan, and Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo, Japan. On the 14th, the band performed at MCC Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. QWER is scheduled to continue the tour in Hong Kong on January 2 next year and in Singapore on the 8th and 9th of the same month.

The members are also taking part in gaming-related content and events. Chodan and Magenta appeared in a PlayStation Korea campaign released on the 12th. QWER is also scheduled to participate in an event at the Google Play booth at G-STAR 2026, which will be held on the 21st at BEXCO in Busan.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.