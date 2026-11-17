[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group BOYFRIEND has prepared a special gift for the final day of 2026.

BOYFRIEND will hold an encore fan concert, “Our Fifteenth Season: Starlit Voice,” at the CUBE CONVENTION CENTER in Mapo District, Seoul, on December 31.

The fan concert is an event arranged to mark the 15th anniversary of BOYFRIEND’s debut, bringing the group together in its full lineup to close out the year with its fans. The concert title, “Starlit Voice,” expresses the hope that BOYFRIEND’s voices will reach its fans, and the six members and their fans will share a meaningful time coming together through music.

In particular, this concert will bring the fan concert tour, which began in May, to a close. BOYFRIEND has held fan concerts and connected with fans in major cities, including Seoul, Wuxi in China, Taipei and Macau. For a powerful finale, BOYFRIEND has prepared a varied set list, from songs showcasing the group’s signature refreshing charm to stages featuring impressive performances. The group has also planned special stages just for this concert, raising anticipation.

The concert will take place on December 31, with two shows at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket sales will begin at 7 p.m. on the 20th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.