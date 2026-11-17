[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Han Groo opened up about repeatedly getting lip fillers in the past.

A video titled “A Day of Full Beauty Care from Eyebrows to Lips: A Beauty Day I Paid for Myself” was posted on Han Groo’s YouTube channel on the 17th.

That day, while getting semi-permanent eyebrow makeup, Han Groo shared her thoughts on her usual beauty routine. She said, “Of course, you have to be careful with cosmetic surgery and procedures. When I was younger, I tried various things and had a lot of trial and error,” but added, “Getting things done that can subtly enhance my appearance even when I go out bare-faced makes mornings easier.”

Han Groo then went to get a lip-line extension procedure. She named her lips as the area that had caused her the most stress and opened up about having had fillers in the past.

She said, “I got fillers when I was younger, too, but I’ve had them all dissolved now. My lower lip has always been full, but my upper lip was lacking, so I tried getting filler in my upper lip and having it dissolved.”

She recalled, “I wanted my lips to lift upward, but they only stuck out. It got to the point where I lost sensation, and after continuing to get fillers, I was shocked when I saw my face on screen. I wondered why my lips had turned out like that.”

Han Groo said that after having all the filler dissolved, she looked into several clinics to find a lip-care method that suited her and decided to get a lip-line extension procedure. She also drew attention by showing how she looked immediately after the procedure.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years her senior in 2015, but they divorced in 2022. She is raising her twins, a boy and a girl, on her own. She currently lives in Cheongdam-dong.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.