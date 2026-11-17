Photo source: Seol In-ah’s Instagram

Photo source: Seol In-ah’s Instagram

Photo source: Seol In-ah’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Seol In-ah shared photos with the cast of the tvN drama Love in Disguise, including Yim Si-wan, giving a glimpse of the warm atmosphere on set.

On the 17th, Seol In-ah posted several photos with her castmates on Instagram, along with the caption: “Vice President, Seok-jin hyung, Secretary Lee, Team Leader Park Bong-i—our worlds colliding. Sunghoon-ssi... Writer Go. Min-gyu oppa and Hee-jin, thank you so, so much for helping.”

The photos showed Seol In-ah with her fellow cast members, including Yim Si-wan. The cheerful scene, as if the characters from the show had all gathered in one place, caught the eye.

Photo provided by tvN

Meanwhile, Yim Si-wan and Seol In-ah play Yoon Yi-jun and Kang Jae-hee, respectively, in tvN’s Love in Disguise. Their characters overcome numerous misunderstandings and crises before becoming a couple, getting viewers’ hearts fluttering.

Episode 10, airing at 8:50 p.m. on the 17th, will show the sweet day-to-day life of the two as they begin dating in earnest. Kang Jae-hee confides to Yoon Yi-jun that there are as many as 150 things she wants to do with him. Yoon Yi-jun says he’ll grant her anything and shows off a lavish style of love befitting a third-generation chaebol heir, even trying to charter a private jet for their first date.

Meanwhile, episode 9, which aired on the 16th and continued the story after it was revealed that Kang Jae-hee was a woman, recorded average ratings of 5.3% nationwide, with a peak of 6.7%, and an average of 4.8% in the Seoul metropolitan area, with a peak of 6.4%. It ranked first in its time slot among cable and general programming channels for nine consecutive episodes. In ratings among men and women aged 20–49, it also ranked first in its time slot across all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, both nationwide and in the Seoul metropolitan area. (Based on paid platforms combining cable, IPTV and satellite / provided by Nielsen Korea)

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.