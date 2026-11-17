[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Im Ye-jin revealed the deplorable condition of her imported car.

A video titled ‘Im Ye-jin’s Porsche Turned Away at a Car Wash? What Happened?’ was recently posted on Im Ye-jin’s YouTube channel.

“A while ago, I went to an automatic car wash, but they said the car was so dirty it would break the machine. I’ll ask about a hand wash,” Im Ye-jin complained, adding, “People stare, so I can’t take the car anywhere.” She then showed her car, which was in a shocking state, covered in bird droppings.

The production crew asked, “How long has it been since you drove it?” They were shocked, saying, “It doesn’t look like a month’s worth of buildup. It looks like it’s been two years.”

“The apartment I used to live in assigned parking spots, so there was plenty of room, but the parking spaces were narrow, and if I got home late in the evening, there was nowhere to park. So I stopped taking the car out altogether. But the battery kept dying, and the car wouldn’t start,” Im Ye-jin said, explaining why she had left the car sitting unused.

Im Ye-jin arrived at the car wash. Water had also dripped onto the passenger seat, and mold had formed. The owner said, “You’ll have to come back tomorrow. A regular wash won’t do; it also needs polishing.” Im Ye-jin left the car with the owner, saying, “I’m so sorry.”

Toward the end of the video, the car was shown after the wash was complete. It drew attention with its flawless restoration, looking so good it could be mistaken for a new car.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.