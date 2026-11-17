Sung Si Kyung and Shin Dong-yup at the 2014 KBS Entertainment Awards. Photo by Heo Sang-wook |

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] The fallout from actor Go Kyung-pyo’s DUI is rocking the entertainment industry. From variety shows that have already finished filming to films awaiting release, the damage to the industry is considerable.

So how have some of the entertainment industry’s best-known heavy drinkers, whose main content revolves around drinking, managed to avoid DUI controversies for decades? That is why attention is focused on the meticulous self-discipline of Shin Dong-yup and Sung Si Kyung, leading figures in this field.

Shin Dong-yup’s YouTube show Zzanbro is a full-fledged drinking talk show inspired by the sound of glasses clinking. A well-known heavy drinker in the entertainment industry, he has often shown himself enjoying alcohol on shows such as Olive’s What Shall We Eat Today? and tvN’s Wednesday Food Talk. He also hosted tvN’s Life Bar, which billed itself as a drinking talk show.

Sung Si Kyung is also considered one of the celebrities known for enjoying alcohol and cigarettes, and he makes no secret of it. After revealing his exceptional drinking capacity on JTBC’s Witch Hunt, where he appeared alongside Shin Dong-yup, he made a food-and-drink restaurant tour, Would You Eat, the flagship content on his own YouTube channel.

Shin Dong-yup, who debuted as an SBS special recruit in 1991, is in his 36th year in the business this year. Sung Si Kyung, who debuted in 2000, is in his 27th year in the business. Yet neither has ever been embroiled in controversy over drunk driving throughout their long careers. The secret lies in their firm principles.

Shin Dong-yup once said while appearing on TV Chosun’s We Got Divorced: “I have a lot of evening drinking engagements, so I don’t drive much. When I replaced a car I’d driven for about 10 years, the odometer showed 15,000 km.” Given how often he attends drinking gatherings, he explained that he always has his manager accompany him on weekdays and does not get behind the wheel.

Sung Si Kyung also appeared on Moon Chun Shik’s YouTube channel in the past and firmly stated: “I hate trolls. I absolutely don’t do things like drink and drive because I’m afraid the trolls would be happy, saying, ‘Sung Si Kyung is finally going to get arrested.’” It was a characteristically blunt expression of his firm principles on drinking and driving.

Shin Dong-yup is a variety-show personality and Sung Si Kyung is a singer, whereas Go Kyung-pyo is an actor whose work centers on dramas and films involving numerous crew members and fellow actors. If he is caught driving under the influence, the impact on an entire production could be devastating.

On the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo crashed into a garbage truck while driving under the influence. He bowed his head and said, “It was irresponsible behavior. I will cooperate fully with the police investigation and accept full responsibility for whatever decision is made.” But the damage had already been done, and the fallout was beyond control.

The situation has put MBC’s Hangout with Yoo, in which Go Kyung-pyo appeared, as well as tvN’s Sixth Sense: B-Side and The Village Barber 2, on which he is a regular cast member or which are awaiting broadcast, and TVING’s The Great Escape: Urban Legends in jeopardy. The film The Original X Rice Cake Shop, in which he worked alongside Ra Mi-ran, was also hit by the bombshell while deep into post-production after filming had wrapped.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.