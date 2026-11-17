[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Tablo of the group Epik High expressed unexpected frustration, saying his wife and daughter criticize his appearance every day.

On the 17th, a video titled “Who Is Epik High’s Best vs. Worst Member? [Korean CC]” was released on Tablo’s YouTube channel. In the video, Tablo went through the characteristics of members Tukutz and Mithra one by one and selected the best and worst member in various categories. Since they had been together for a long time, their candid revelations and honest evaluations kept coming, making viewers laugh.

The first topic was a ranking of their looks. Tablo confidently declared, “I have no personal bias and I’m objective,” then explained, “To show you just how unbiased I am, I’ll pick Tukutz. Not now, but when we were in our 20s, Tukutz had the kind of looks that were popular. He was the closest to looking like a K-pop idol.”

He also brought up what Mithra used to look like. Tablo joked, “Mithra was really handsome back in the day, too. But that Mithra is no longer with us. The Mithra from those days is gone now,” drawing laughs.

He ultimately named Tukutz the best-looking, adding, “I’ll pick Tukutz. He may have regressed into an old guy now, but I think the old Tukutz was No. 1 out of the three.” While acknowledging Tukutz’s heyday, when he had visuals on par with an idol, Tablo didn’t hold back in taking a dig at him as he is now.

The process of choosing second place drew interest. Tablo said, “It’s a tough call. Is it Mithra or me? Because I don’t think I’m handsome at all. I’m not deluded. I have a mirror, too. I’m very objective.”

He then revealed why he lacked confidence in his looks, opening up about an unexpected hardship. “For more than 10 years, my wife and daughter have told me every day that my face looks funny. They tease me and try to get a reaction out of me at least nine times a day,” he confessed. Tablo’s story about his family teasing him about his looks several times a day brought laughter.

Tablo reiterated, “So I’m not the kind of person who thinks to himself, ‘I’m kind of handsome, aren’t I?’ I don’t think that.” His apparent loss of even that confidence in the face of his wife and daughter’s constant comments about his looks added to the humor.

But comparing himself with Mithra posed another dilemma. Tablo explained, “Aren’t Mithra and I so different? Our aesthetics are completely different, like Timon and Pumbaa. We go for different vibes, so you either like Mithra or you like me. Not both.” Rather than ranking their looks, he said, their overall styles were simply different.

After much deliberation, Tablo ultimately ranked himself second and Mithra third. His candid admission that his wife and daughter tease him about his looks every day, even as he emphasized the objectivity of his assessment, brought some good-natured laughs.

Meanwhile, Tablo and Kang Hye-jung married in 2009 and have a daughter, Haru. They are one of the entertainment industry’s best-known couples and have continued their marriage over the years while supporting each other’s careers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.