[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Hyo-joo posted a cryptic photo.

On the 16th, Park Hyo-joo posted a photo with the caption, “I didn’t bring the car.” The photo showed a snapshot taken at a restaurant. After enjoying a variety of desserts, Park drew attention with a remark that seemed intended to head off any misunderstanding that she had driven drunk. Her remark attracted even more attention given the recent controversy over Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car after drinking on a road near Donggyo-dong in Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a garbage truck that was in motion. The breath test showed that his blood alcohol concentration was above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation. An employee of a cleaning company, identified as A, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

In response, Go Kyung-pyo said, “It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking,” adding, “I will cooperate fully with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to address the harm caused by the accident and take full responsibility for the consequences of the disposition.” He also announced that he would suspend all activities.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.