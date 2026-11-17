[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Hyeon-jo, the two-year-old son of comedian couple Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung, is hooked on the taste of chocolate after trying it for the first time. His dad, Kang Jae-joon, couldn’t hide his smile at his son’s adorable way of eating, but his mom, Lee Eun-hyung, drew laughs with a playful warning over the unexpected chocolate snack.

On the 16th, Kang Jae-joon posted a short video on his social media along with the message, “Honey, this is a Big Pie a granny passing by gave us. I couldn’t say no......... Hyeon-jo, please put in a good word for me with your mom.”

The video showed Hyeon-jo holding a chocolate snack. He held it out to his dad, Kang Jae-joon, and asked him to “open it,” and as soon as Kang unwrapped it and handed it over, Hyeon-jo started tasting it as if he’d been waiting for it. Seemingly captivated by the sweet chocolate he was tasting for the first time, he kept eating, bringing smiles to the faces of his online aunties and uncles.

Dad’s playful questions continued. Kang Jae-joon asked Hyeon-jo, who was happily eating the snack, “Is it good? Which do you like better, the snack or Dad?” Hyeon-jo answered “The snack” without hesitation, leaving Kang disappointed. Undeterred, Kang asked again, “Which do you like better, the snack or Mom?” This time, Hyeon-jo answered “Mom,” prompting a laugh with the unexpected twist.

Kang might have felt a little hurt by his son’s answer, but he soon smiled fondly at Hyeon-jo, who was engrossed in the chocolate snack. He kept talking to his son, saying, “Is it good? What does it taste like? It’s your first taste of chocolate ever. Is it good?” and enjoyed his son’s first chocolate experience with him.

But mom Lee Eun-hyung’s reaction to the video was quite different. She couldn’t help feeling a little sorry that her son, who was only two, had already discovered the sweet taste of chocolate snacks. Lee left a comment for her husband, Kang Jae-joon: “Jae-joon, they say it’s going to rain tomorrow~ Sleep outside in the rain tomorrow ^^” Unlike the dad, who watched fondly as his son enjoyed his first chocolate snack, the mom’s playful warning to her husband had everyone laughing.

Netizens who saw the video also shared a range of reactions. They left comments such as “He’s discovered worldly pleasures,” “If you give kids snacks, they won’t eat their meals. Don’t give them too many sweets when they’re young,” “It’s too soon for sweet chocolate,” and “Mom must be sad,” expressing concern as they watched Hyeon-jo’s adorable eating.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung married in 2017 and welcomed their son, Hyeon-jo, in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.