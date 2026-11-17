[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former announcer Park Ji-yoon is being inundated with abusive comments on social media following the ruling in her ex-husband Choi Dong-seok's affair-related lawsuit. Some comments also appear to have been deleted.

Park Ji-yoon has regularly shared everyday photos, group-buying promotions and other content on her personal social media accounts, actively engaging with followers. On the 17th, however, her latest post was one uploaded about 19 hours earlier, with no notable updates since.

In particular, abusive comments criticizing Park Ji-yoon and referring to the ruling in her ex-husband Choi Dong-seok's affair-related lawsuit appeared one after another in the comments section; some were later seen to have been deleted.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Choi Dong-seok won in part in the appeal of his lawsuit against Park Ji-yoon's acquaintance A, seeking damages for emotional distress from an alleged affair partner.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon first met in 2004 as fellow members of the 30th cohort of KBS announcers. They dated for four years and married in 2009. However, they applied for divorce mediation in October 2023 and went their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

In July 2024, Park Ji-yoon filed a lawsuit seeking damages for emotional distress from an alleged affair partner, Choi Dong-seok's acquaintance B. Choi then filed a countersuit in September of the same year against Park Ji-yoon and her acquaintance A, beginning a legal battle.

Last January, the Jeju District Court's Single-Judge Family Litigation Division 2 dismissed both sides' claims for damages for emotional distress from alleged affair partners. Choi Dong-seok subsequently appealed last February, challenging the first-instance ruling that had dismissed his claim.

At the appellate ruling issued on the 16th, the Jeju District Court's Family Division 1-1 (A) partially granted Choi Dong-seok's claim. The appeal proceeded through a total of two hearings after the first hearing last July; during the proceedings, Park Ji-yoon was removed as a defendant, leaving A as the sole party to the lawsuit.

By contrast, Park Ji-yoon did not appeal the first-instance ruling in the lawsuit filed against her, so that ruling became final.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.