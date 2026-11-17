[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] The unexpected connection between actor Kim Min and comedian Ahn Young-mi has come to light.

On the 16th, a video titled 'What Happens When Three SNL Veterans Get Together?' was posted on the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

Jung Sang-hoon told Ahn Young-mi, who hosts MBC FM4U's 2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi, “I hope you get a Golden Mouth Award.” Ahn also said, “I have a desire for recognition too, and I wanted to win an award one way or another.” Jung joked, “Those of us who graduated from vocational high schools have a desire for recognition. That's because we started at the bottom.”

Ahn Young-mi, who graduated from Uijeongbu Technical High School, revealed their unexpected connection, saying, “Isn't actor Kim Min from I Live Alone really hot these days? That actor is a senior from our Uijeongbu Technical High School.”

“This is great. Every time I said on the radio that I was a queen bee, everyone said I was a pathological liar, but now someone has appeared who can prove it,” Ahn Young-mi said. “So the radio team called and asked, ‘Could you come on just once?’ but the response was, ‘Sorry.’ So I ended up looking even more like a pathological liar,” she said, drawing laughter.

Jung Sang-hoon said proudly, “I graduated from Yeongdeungpo Technical High School. My senior Ji Jin-hee and my older schoolmate Lee Sang-min are from there. They're my immediate seniors. A huge number of entertainers have come out of that school.”

After hearing this, Kwon Hyuk-soo showed interest, asking, “Could you recruit a host for SNL Korea?” Jung Sang-hoon replied, “I've put out feelers a few times, but they don't budge,” drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.