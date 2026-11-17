[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Seo Min-jae, a former cast member of Heart Signal 3 who changed her name to Seo Eun-woo, drew attention by sharing an update featuring her son, who has grown considerably.

Seo Min-jae recently posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “The little goblin at Grandma and Grandpa’s house is constantly on the move. Why do kids never get tired?”

The photos showed Seo Min-jae taking a mirror selfie with her son in her arms. With her face hidden by a hat and mask, she shared a glimpse of an outing with her son in comfortable clothes.

Her son especially drew attention, looking noticeably more grown as he rested in Seo Min-jae’s arms. Seo Min-jae shared a glimpse of her parenting routine, showing her son constantly on the move at his grandparents’ house.

Meanwhile, Seo Min-jae first became known after appearing on Channel A’s Heart Signal 3, which aired in 2020. She later announced in 2025 that she was pregnant before marriage, and sparked controversy after revealing some identifying information about the child’s biological father, Mr. A. In December of the same year, she gave birth to her son on her own and is currently raising him. A legal dispute involving the child’s biological father is also ongoing.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.