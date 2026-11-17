Image source: Shin Dong-yup’s YouTube channel, ‘Zzanbro’

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] As the entertainment industry remains on edge in the wake of Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident, the cardinal rule Shin Dong-yup, one of the entertainment industry’s best-known drinkers, follows to prevent drunk driving has resurfaced. Past remarks in which he stressed checking that you have left your car behind before drinking and that you must not ride a bicycle while intoxicated are drawing attention.

A video titled ‘O Sang-uk, Do Gyeong-dong, Park Sang-won, Hwang Hui-geun [Zzanbro EP. 171] The New Avengers, Fencing Legends, Drinking Together for the First Time’ was released on the YouTube channel ‘Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup’ on the 16th.

That day, O Sang-uk, Do Gyeong-dong, Park Sang-won and Hwang Hui-geun joined Shin Dong-yup for drinks. When Shin asked the athletes, “Did you take a taxi here so you could drink a lot?”, O Sang-uk replied, “I left my car behind for now.” It was a casual exchange that confirmed they had left their cars behind before the drinking session.

Shin Dong-yup also urged caution about drunk driving in a ‘Zzanbro’ video released last September. Comedian Kim Yong-myeong, who appeared as a guest, said that he usually commuted by bicycle because his home was 7–8 kilometers from the filming location. When he joked that drinks tasted better after he had cycled to the get-together and burned off calories, Shin cautioned him, “You mustn’t ride a bicycle after drinking.”

Kim Yong-myeong explained that on days when he drinks, he leaves his bicycle at the filming location, takes a taxi home and comes back to get it the next day. When Shin asked whether it might be stolen, Kim said he would lock it up. Kim also stressed, “A bicycle counts as a vehicle, too. You must never ride a bicycle while under the influence.”

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car while intoxicated on a road near Donggyo-dong in Seoul’s Mapo District when he collided with a sanitation truck that was in motion. His blood alcohol level was above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation, and an employee of the cleaning company sustained minor injuries in the accident. The fan meeting scheduled for the 21st was canceled.

The broadcasting industry has also begun taking follow-up measures. tvN’s ‘Sixth Sense: B Side’ and ‘The Village Barber,’ in which Go Kyung-pyo is appearing, as well as TVING’s ‘Great Escape: Urban Legends,’ will adjust his screen time. ‘Sixth Sense: B Side’ will reduce his screen time in its final episode, and ‘Amazing Saturday,’ where he appeared as a guest, plans to edit his scenes from the recording. For ‘Great Escape: Urban Legends,’ scheduled for release on December 2, the show plans to adjust his screen time to fit the overall flow, taking into account its format, in which the cast members solve mysteries together.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.