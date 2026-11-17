Photo: Yu Eun-seo's social media

Photo: Yu Eun-seo's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Chef Yoon Nam-no, 36, made a striking impression alongside model Yu Eun-seo, 28, a Miss Korea alumna.

On the 17th, Yu Eun-seo posted a photo on social media of herself with Yoon Nam-no in front of his restaurant, Notre.

In the photo, Yoon Nam-no stands beside Yu Eun-seo, smiling brightly with his characteristically cheerful expression. By coincidence, they are both dressed head-to-toe in black. Wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, Yoon Nam-no shows off subtly defined arm muscles and a solid build, while Yu Eun-seo, in a form-fitting black dress, also catches the eye with her elegant beauty.

Since rising to stardom on Netflix's Culinary Class Wars, Yoon Nam-no has become one of the most in-demand chefs, appearing regularly on JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator (hereafter, Refrigerator) and in a range of projects, including the YouTube series Yoon Nam-no-po. He has also opened his own restaurant, Notre—a longtime dream—which is doing brisk business.

His nickname on the show was 'Cooking Maniac,' and his unusually large build and intense appearance have sometimes led people to wonder if he used to be a gangster. Yoon Nam-no tends to brush off the misunderstanding, saying, “It happens all the time.”

On Refrigerator, he is especially known for his one-of-a-kind glutton character among the chefs, keeping viewers laughing. His fellow chefs tease him that “Yoon Nam-no eats more than his appearance fee,” and he has drawn attention by clearing the plates, saying, “I'll eat all the leftovers.” Even after taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, he said, “I only lost 1 kg,” and leaned into his so-called “Mounjaro-beater” persona.

There are also amusing stories about his looks. His close friend, chef Kwon Seong-jun, known as 'Napoli Matfia,' jokingly calls him 'big head.' But chef Park Eun-young, known as the 'Chinese Cuisine Goddess,' once appeared on cartoonist Chimchakman's YouTube channel and said Yoon Nam-no was better-looking than Kwon Seong-jun.

Yu Eun-seo, standing beside Yoon Nam-no, who is 1.77 meters tall and weighs over 100 kg, is a model with a slender 1.71-meter frame who won the Mi title at Miss Korea 2025. Her older sister, Yu Si-eun, 29, also became known through her appearance on Netflix's Single's Inferno 3 and has recently attracted considerable attention for her publicly known relationship with basketball player Lee Gwan-hee, 38.

Reporter Kim Young-rok | lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.