[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] KBS Drama Special 2026’s ‘Sound:Track’ has released highlight videos for four one-act dramas capturing moments of love and separation, youth and growth.

Premiering at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday the 18th, KBS Drama Special 2026’s ‘Sound:Track’ takes “that song”—one everyone has encountered at least once in life—as its starting point, exploring a range of emotions, including love, separation and growth, across eight one-act dramas. It is a new project that brings music to KBS’s 42-year tradition of one-act dramas.

The two highlight videos released today (the 17th) feature key scenes from four works, Track 1 through Track 4. First, ‘You, More Than the Scent of Spring’ (directed by Kim Young-jun, written by Lee Saha) follows Kim Na-eun (played by Woo Da-bi), who has lost her cat, as she finds the courage to sing again. The drama brings to life the longing and comfort in Kim Na-young’s song of the same title, which was inspired by the experience of losing a pet dog. In particular, a scene in which Kang Ae-sim performs the song live in the drama is expected to add a special emotional touch.

‘After the Play Ends’ (directed by Kim Han-seul, written by Sung Woo-jin) promises cheerful laughs and a flutter of excitement through the bickering chemistry between children’s program producer Na Hye-mi (played by Pyo Ye-jin) and writer Gu Jun-young (played by Lee Ki-taek). The characters’ growth as they look back on the time behind them and move toward their respective tomorrows is expected to leave a warm, lasting impression.

Next, ‘When My Loneliness Calls You’ (directed by Kim Gyu-hyun, written by Lee Seul-bi) deepens the intrigue when Su-a (played by Han Su-a) enters the subtle relationship between Jinu (played by Joo Jong-hyuk) and So-jeong (played by Park Yu-rim). Since the drama was developed from the story in Jang Pil-soon’s song of the same title and the scenes that came to mind while listening to it, attention is focused on how the music’s lyrical mood will blend with the characters’ complex emotions.

Finally, ‘Bye, Summer’ (directed by Bae Su-kyung, written by Choi Yi-kyung) portrays the intertwined youthful lives and conflicts of three friends from H3 Films: Lee Han-gyeol (played by Seo Su-bin), Kim Hyeon (played by Han Ye-ji) and Hong Su-bin (played by Jung Da-bin). In particular, the sight of Han-gyeol and Hyeon clashing in the rain raises questions about how the trio’s friendship will change. As the original song’s mood and the drama’s story closely converge, the song that has become the work’s foundation and identity will be included in the actual OST, conveying the young characters’ emotions more deeply.

KBS Drama Special 2026’s ‘Sound:Track’ will begin with ‘You, More Than the Scent of Spring’ at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, and roll out all eight works in sequence through December 16, at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 p.m. on Thursdays.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.