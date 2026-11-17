[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Sunghoon reveals his jealousy over Oh Se-young’s announcement that she’ll be staying out overnight, setting a love triangle in motion.

Episodes 3 and 4 of MBN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘What a Boss Wants,’ set to air at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday the 18th and Thursday the 19th, will see subtle changes in the feelings between Kwon Do Hyuk (played by Sunghoon) and Lee Eun-chae (played by Oh Se-young), while Moon Tae-kyung (played by Lee Jung-shin) grows even more affectionate toward Lee Eun-chae.

Earlier, Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun-chae signed a three-month contract for him to be her boss and her to be his secretary, insisting they would never fall for each other. When her company job began interfering with her activities as ‘Su,’ Lee Eun-chae took advantage of Kwon Do Hyuk’s absence to head to a concert venue, where she received help from Moon Tae-kyung, whom she happened to run into. Meanwhile, Kwon Do Hyuk, watching Lee Eun-chae perform, looked displeased when Moon Tae-kyung handed her a bouquet. He even threw it in the trash, and clashed with Lee Eun-chae once again. Kwon Do Hyuk’s seemingly jealous behavior toward Moon Tae-kyung hinted at the start of a love triangle.

Still cuts released today (the 17th) catch the eye with Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun-chae lying side by side in the same bed. As Lee Eun-chae quietly watches Kwon Do Hyuk, who has fallen asleep drunk, she unconsciously reaches a hand toward his face. A strange atmosphere hangs between the two, who usually bicker, sparking curiosity about how they ended up getting so close.

Meanwhile, Kwon Do Hyuk is on edge about Lee Eun-chae’s plans to stay out overnight. Unhappy with her father’s strict curfew, Lee Eun-chae decides to spend the night at the home of Kim Dong-woo (played by Yushin), a member of ‘India Red.’ Just then, Kwon Do Hyuk comes out of the research lab, hears Lee Eun-chae’s phone conversation, and his expression hardens. Viewers are eager to see how he will react after hearing that she plans to spend the night at another man’s home.

Meanwhile, Moon Tae-kyung shows his affectionate side with a bright smile for Lee Eun-chae. After learning that she is ‘Su,’ the vocalist of ‘India Red,’ he promises to keep her secret, which she has even hidden from her family. He also makes Lee Eun-chae smile by saying he’ll buy a bouquet to take to her next performance. Viewers are looking forward to seeing what kind of relationship Moon Tae-kyung, who is gradually growing closer to her through such thoughtful gestures, will build with Lee Eun-chae.

Episode 3 of MBN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘What a Boss Wants’ will air at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday the 18th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.