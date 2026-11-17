[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Sua, the daughter of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, has caught people’s attention with a strikingly different look.

On the 17th, Sua, the daughter of Lee Dong-gook and his wife Lee Soo-jin, a former Miss Korea contestant, shared several selfies on her social media.

In the photos, Sua gazes at the camera with her long black hair falling loose. Her lashes accentuate her defined eyes, while dark lip makeup and naturally applied blush come together to create a more mature look.

Now 13, Sua has caught people’s attention with a look quite different from the youthful image she showed on variety shows in the past. Her makeup and styling, reminiscent of American teen stars, give her what is being called a “Korean-American big-sister” vibe.

Wearing a black top with a small heart-shaped necklace, Sua also shared casual glimpses of her daily life, including taking selfies while drinking a beverage. Having grown so much, she has a different charm from the cute image she had as a child.

Sua is reportedly studying in the U.S. As she continues her life abroad, her changed styling and recent updates are drawing interest.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook married Lee Soo-jin, a former Miss Korea contestant, in 2005, and they have four daughters and one son. The family was widely loved after appearing on the KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman. At the time, the cute daily lives of twin sisters Seol-a and Sua and their youngest brother, Sian, were featured, drawing the interest of many viewers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.