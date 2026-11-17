[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ryu Su-hyeon puts herself in mortal danger to protect Ahn Bo-hyun.

JTBC has released a fourth teaser video showing the choices and transformation of Princess Gyeonghwa Wang Hui (played by Ryu Su-hyeon), the emperor’s youngest daughter, in its new Saturday-Sunday drama “Sacred Jewel,” which is set to premiere at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, December 5. The drama is written by Jeong Hyeon-min, directed by Jeong Dae-yun, and produced by Celltrion Entertainment Co., Ltd. and SLL.

Set in 1258 AD, during the Goryeo period, when the kingdom was facing the prospect of defeat in its war with Mongolia, which had lasted for some 30 years, “Sacred Jewel” tells the story of an escort party’s heroic struggle as they venture onto the battlefield to find the Gwaneum Boju, a sacred relic that protects the nation, and of a princess who tries to save them. The series was officially invited to Korea Fiction in the Rendez-Vous (RENDEZ-VOUS) section of the non-competitive program at the Cannes International Series Festival, earning early recognition for its quality. Director Jeong Dae-yun, known for his stylish direction in “Reborn Rich,” “W” and “She Was Pretty,” has joined forces with writer Jeong Hyeon-min, whose powerful writing has been showcased in “Jeong Do-jeon,” “Nokdu Flower” and “Assembly.”

The fourth teaser video, released today (the 17th), commands attention from the outset with the unmistakable aura of Princess Wang Hui. Her resolute words, “I don’t want a peace agreement. I don’t want Goryeo to become a vassal state, either,” reveal her determination not to bend her will, even in the face of Goryeo’s fate.

Wang Hui had shut her heart to the world after the pain of a political marriage and loss, spending her days in Gyeonghwa Palace in quiet monotony. Her life begins to change dramatically with the arrival of Baek Gyeol (played by Ahn Bo-hyun), a young general full of passion and innocence. A former member of the Gyeollyong Guard, Baek Gyeol understands Wang Hui’s feelings better than anyone, and the two gradually become special to each other. But a new turn comes for Wang Hui when Baek Gyeol takes command of the escort party to find the Gwaneum Boju, the last hope for saving Goryeo from the crisis caused by the Mongol invasion. The escort party then faces danger amid fierce Mongol attacks, and images of Baek Gyeol with arrows embedded all over his body heighten the nail-biting tension. After hearing that the escort party has been wiped out, Wang Hui, afraid she may lose the person she loves, pleads, “Are you going to give up the Gwaneum Boju? Please help me get to Myeongju,” and resolves to set out herself.

At last, Wang Hui declares her firm resolve, saying, “It’s my turn to protect Gyeol.” But the involvement of Wang Mu (played by Yoon Kyun-sang), the military official defending Wonju Fortress, signals that Wang Hui’s path ahead will not be smooth, adding to the tension. Viewers can expect to be drawn to Wang Hui’s strength and independence as she goes from a princess protected by others to someone who steps forward herself to protect the person she loves. Expectations are mounting over whether Wang Hui, who has plunged into mortal danger to save Baek Gyeol, can overcome one crisis after another and protect the person dear to her, and what her bold choice will bring.

“Sacred Jewel” deepens its story not only through the escort party’s heroic struggle, but also by telling the stories of women fighting in their own ways to protect those they love. Viewers are all the more eager for the premiere to see what kind of impact these stories of people meeting danger with love and devotion will have.

JTBC’s new Saturday-Sunday drama “Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, and will reach viewers around the world through Prime Video.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.