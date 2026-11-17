[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The interior of actor couple Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung’s home in the U.S. was unexpectedly revealed.

On the 17th, a video was released on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ,” showing her trying to enjoy a late-night snack without her family knowing.

In the video, the kitchen and other parts of the home naturally came into view as Lee Min-jung cooked and ate ramen with her son at their U.S. home, drawing attention. Part of the U.S. living space of the top-star couple, which is not usually easy to see, was revealed.

That day, Lee Min-jung first tried to eat instant tteokbokki at their Seoul home without her son knowing. But he caught her while she was preparing the late-night snack, and they ended up eating tteokbokki together.

The scene then shifted to their U.S. home. This time, Lee Min-jung teamed up with her son to try a late-night ramen snack without her husband, Lee Byung-hun, knowing.

The mother and son tried to prepare ramen in the kitchen and enjoy a secret late-night snack, but things did not go according to plan this time either. Lee Byung-hun caught them in the act, and their second late-night snack operation failed as well. The couple’s U.S. home kitchen and interior spaces appeared in the video, offering another point of interest.

In particular, the video that day naturally revealed the interior of Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung’s U.S. home, drawing attention.

The revealed kitchen in their U.S. home caught the eye with its classic, white-toned interior. Cabinets featuring delicate molding and glass display cabinets filled the walls, while black countertops and light-colored tiles came together to create a luxurious atmosphere.

Above all, a large stainless-steel gas range at the center of the kitchen drew attention. The range, with its multiple burners, and other features gave a sense of the home’s scale.

Another scene briefly showed a dining area extending behind the kitchen. The interior, with its light-colored floor, white-toned walls and dark-colored cabinets, had the spacious, relaxed feel characteristic of American homes.

In contrast to the lavish interior, Lee Min-jung drew attention by showing her down-to-earth everyday life, cooking ramen and grilling meat in comfortable pajamas.

Meanwhile, Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung’s U.S. mansion was reportedly purchased in 2019 for around $2 million (approximately 2.4 billion won at the time). Located near Universal Studios in Los Angeles (LA), the home is large enough for a family of five or six and was acquired for Lee Byung-hun’s Hollywood work and the family’s stays in the U.S.

In particular, the couple’s U.S. second home was featured on Mnet’s “TMI NEWS SHOW,” which aired in 2022, and made headlines when its annual home insurance premium alone was estimated at around 10 million won.

A burglar also broke into the mansion in 2024. Lee Min-jung later said on YouTube that marks had been left on drawers and elsewhere at the time, and that a separate shutter system had been installed to strengthen security.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.