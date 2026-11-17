[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jang Na-ra shared the love story of how she confessed first to her cinematographer husband, who is six years her junior, as well as their sweet married life.

A video titled “The Fairies Are Here. Laurel. | EP. 164 Jang Na-ra, Kim Hye-yoon | Salon Drip” was posted on the YouTube channel TEO on the 17th.

Jang Na-ra said that she was attracted to her husband, whom she first met on the set of the drama “VIP,” and approached him first.

She recalled, “I came up with an excuse to text him. There was a still photo of the two of us, so we kept in touch and talked about how we each thought the other was a good person.”

She explained how she confessed first: “He said I was ‘a really great older sister,’ so I told him, ‘I like you.’ He seemed to take that as something like ‘Thank you,’ so I made it clear that I meant ‘romantic feelings.’”

Asked whether she was afraid of being rejected, Jang Na-ra replied, “If he turned me down, there would have been nothing I could do. I hadn’t dated for such a long time, so I thought I wanted to try to be brave.”

She also revealed when she became sure she wanted to marry her husband. Jang Na-ra said, “We were talking while I was eagerly eating shrimp crackers, and I thought, ‘I might actually get married,’” prompting laughter.

Even after getting married, the two reportedly use various pet names and live as if they were still dating. Jang Na-ra expressed her affection, saying, “He pesters me as soon as he gets off work. Sometimes he taps me on the forehead and disappears,” and, “Those things are really childish, but they make life really fun.”

Asked whether she gets any help from her husband, who is a cinematographer, she described him as “not just a capital T, but a billboard T—a gigantic T.” She added, “He loves it when I appear on YouTube or variety shows. He watches like a child and is so happy. But whenever I’m in a drama, he starts analyzing it.”

Meanwhile, Jang Na-ra married cinematographer Jung Ha-cheol, who is six years her junior, in 2022 after dating for two years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.