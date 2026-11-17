[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Lee Hyori shared a welcome reunion of the full Fin.K.L lineup.

On the 17th, Lee Hyori posted a photo of the full Fin.K.L lineup, taken with Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri.

The four members posed side by side against a rainy evening street. Standing close together, they smiled brightly, and their affectionate demeanor conveyed a longstanding friendship.

Another photo captured the members standing side by side with their arms linked, making for a heartwarming scene. Lee Hyori showed her special affection for the group by choosing Fin.K.L's debut song, 'Blue Rain,' as the background music.

Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri also reposted Lee Hyori's post or shared the same photo, showing off their enduring friendship.

Fin.K.L is preparing for full-group activities after about 21 years. The activities are part of a long-term project spanning about two years and leading up to the 30th anniversary of the group's debut. The four members are set to meet fans through a variety of activities, including music and performances.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.